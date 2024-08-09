Sir Keir Starmer says police should stay on ‘high alert’ for disorder at weekend

Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated his message that police should remain on “high alert” going into the weekend as unrest that started last week appeared to have eased.

During a visit to Scotland Yard on Friday, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “My message to the police and all of those that are charged with responding to disorder is maintain that high alert.

“I’m absolutely convinced that having the police officers in place these last few days, and the swift justice that has been dispensed in our courts have had a real impact.

“But we have to stay on high alert going into this weekend because we absolutely have to make sure that our communities are safe and secure and feel safe and secure.”

At least a dozen people were jailed on Thursday for their part in the riots of the past 10 days, with more expected to be sent to prison on Friday, including some on live television.

At his third emergency Cobra meeting since violence broke out, the Prime Minister is understood to have said policing in the right places and swift justice over the past week, including sentencing, have acted as a deterrent to disorder.

Many planned events failed to materialise on Wednesday night.

More of those arrested in the violent disorder of the past week appeared in court on Friday and more than 190 charges have been brought over the unrest.

Defendants will be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court for racially aggravated harassment and publishing written material intended to stir up religious hatred.

Cases are also being heard at crown courts around the country, including Newcastle, Teesside, Liverpool, Sheffield and Inner London.

The arrest figure is expected to “continue to rise significantly”, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said.

By Thursday afternoon the total number of arrests stood at 483, it added.

Gavin Stephens, chairman of the NPCC, warned those “intent on violence and destruction have not gone away”.

About 110 protesters gathered in Barnsley town centre, while stop and search powers were put in place in Southport from 2pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday.

Mr Stephens suggested police patrols could be stepped up at lower league matches at the start of the football season this weekend amid concerns there could be flare-ups at forthcoming fixtures.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson meanwhile said social media giants have an “obligation” to deal with criminal offences being committed on their platforms.

“If they’re having incitement to violence on their platforms, that needs to be dealt with now, today. We don’t need the Online Safety Act to deal with that.”

New regulation of social media platforms under the Online Safety Act became law in the UK last year but the act has not yet fully come into effect.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan told The Guardian he thought the act was “not fit for purpose”.

The Prime Minister appeared to suggest he could review the regulations, saying on Friday that “I do agree that we’re going to have to look more broadly at social media after this disorder”.