Sir Keir Starmer says ‘slava Ukraini’ to mark 33 years of Ukraine’s independence

Sir Keir Starmer has told Ukrainians the UK will back them “today and always”, as Kyiv marks 33 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.

The Prime Minister described his seven-word message to front-line fighters and people who have sought refuge in the UK as “crystal clear”, and the Government confirmed community groups, councils and parishes have planned events to mark the anniversary.

Ukraine’s supreme soviet agreed the state should leave the Moscow-based Soviet Union on August 24 1991, a decision which Ukrainian voters backed at a referendum in December the same year.

“My message to all Ukrainians, whether on the front line or here in your second home in the UK, is crystal clear: we are with you today and always,” Sir Keir said.

“That is what I told President Zelensky when he sat at our Cabinet table and where, on behalf of the British people, I outlined that it is not just the British government that’s behind Ukraine – it’s all of us.

“We are with you for as long as it takes.”

“Slava Ukraini,” he said, a national salute in the country, which translates to glory to Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the 33-year “milestone has now become an opportunity for people across the UK and the world to honour the strength, resilience and identity of the Ukrainian people”.

The Government confirmed more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits have received training on British soil since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, as part of an international effort codenamed Operation Interflex.

The MoD has also urged social media users to share videos of them clapping, cheering, playing music, singing or ringing bells with the hashtag #MakeNoiseForUkraine on Saturday.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “On their Independence Day, we salute the fearless resolve of the Ukrainian people.

“They fight for freedoms that we must never take for granted.

“Ukraine has no firmer friend than the UK and we will stand with them for as long as it takes. Britain is united for Ukraine.”

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, chief of defence staff, said: “I offer my admiration to the men and women of Ukraine’s Armed Forces for the heroic determination with which they defend their country.

“Their initiative, tenacity and skills are an example to the UK Armed Forces; and the clarity of their cause is an inspiration to freedom loving peoples everywhere.”

Conservative shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Ukrainian friends, today on their Independence Day and always.

“The Ukrainian people have shown remarkable bravery and determination in the face of unprovoked aggression.

“For all those who value freedom, Ukraine’s fight is our fight. Our support is unwavering. Slava Ukraini.”

Friday marked National Flag Day in Ukraine, when the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky participated in a flag-raising ceremony near the Verkhovna Rada parliament building.

“We are pushing the occupier out of Ukraine and will give no rest to their tricolours,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement released on his website, a reference to Russia’s white, blue and red flag.

“We must rebuild Ukraine, our home, after this war so that our Ukrainian blue and yellow flies as it deserves – over proud land and amidst safe, free, and European life.”

He added: “The historical path of Ukraine and the spirit of our national colours have taught us that what is Ukrainian rises, that Ukraine strengthens and achieves its goals only when our people are truly together.”