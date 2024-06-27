Sir Michael Eavis ‘better than ever’ at 88, says daughter after Glastonbury set

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said her father Sir Michael Eavis’s voice sounded “better than ever” as the 88-year-old appeared on stage again to sing a series of classics.

Festival founder Sir Michael was met with rapturous cheers by a crowd of thousands as he appeared in a wheelchair on the Park stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Performing a set of just over 20 minutes at around 4.30pm on Thursday, Sir Michael sang Frank Sinatra hits including Love’s Been Good To Me and It Was A Very Good Year, as well as Elvis Presley’s Suspicious Minds.

“It was wonderful,” Sir Michael’s daughter told the PA news agency.

“It’s the best start for me to see him on the stage and his voice sounded better than ever.”

Performing with his band, Sir Michael was aided, as in previous years, by a singer who had the job of turning his pages of sheet music as he read the lyrics.

Asked whether there were any concerns about whether the performance could go ahead given Sir Michael’s age, his daughter said: “No, he was raring to go.

“He’s had a few rehearsals and he was really up for it.

“It’s just so good to see him out there and receive all that love.”

Shouts of “we love you Michael” were heard from the crowd, as well as a chant of “oh Sir Michael Eavis” to the tune of the White Stripes’ 2003 hit Seven Nation Army.

“Thank you very much, that’s fantastic, thank you,” Sir Michael replied to the crowd.

Sir Michael’s daughter and a large group of family and friends could be seen singing along and clapping at the side of the stage as he performed.

Sir Michael Eavis on the Park Stage at Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Wire )