Sir Mick Jagger says John Mayall helped to ‘usher in a new era for the Stones’

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has paid tribute to “great pioneer” John Mayall following his death at the age of 90.

In a post on Instagram, Sir Mick explained that the Bluesbreakers’ band leader had helped his band in “ushering in a new era for the Stones”, following the death of guitarist Brian Jones.

Mayall died at his home in California on Monday surrounded by his family, a statement on his Instagram page said.

His influential band was a launching pad for stars including Eric Clapton and Mick Fleetwood.

Speaking about Mayall’s influence on the Stones, Sir Mick’s post read: “So sad to hear of John Mayall’s passing.

“He was a great pioneer of British blues and had a wonderful eye for talented young musicians, including Mick Taylor, who he recommended to me after Brian Jones died, ushering in a new era for the Stones.”

Clapton posted an X, formerly Twitter, video thanking Mayall for “rescuing me from oblivion”, when he wanted to quit music as teenager before joining his band.

“I learned all that I really have to go on today in terms of technique, and desire to play, the kind of music I love to play,” he added.

“He taught me that it was OK just to … play the music you wanted to play without crashing out or making anybody else like it, whether it mattered whether they like it or not, to listen to myself to my inner … motivations and he was my mentor, and as a surrogate father too, he taught me all I really know and gave me the courage and enthusiasm to express myself without fear or without limit.”

Clapton also says he made “amends” to Mayall for providing the “family man” with only being a person who enjoyed drinking and womanising.

“I shall miss him,” the 79-year-old also said. “But I hope to see him on the other side.”

Taylor had played with Mayall’s Bluesbreakers from 1966 to 1969, appearing on the albums Crusade, Diary Of A Band and Bare Wires, as well as on his 1968 solo album Blues From Laurel Canyon.

He then joined the Stones in 1969, playing on parts of Let It Bleed and making his first full appearance on the single Honky Tonk Women.

Taylor helped to introduce a heavier blues sound to the Stones, and played on some of the band’s most acclaimed albums such as Sticky Fingers and Exile On Main St, before leaving the group in December 1974.

A tribute to Mayall from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame cited the guitarist as a “a major influence on rock and roll”, after he had been inducted earlier this year.

A statement from the hall of fame read: “2024 inductee John Mayall was the godfather of British blues.

“As a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and bandleader, Mayall displayed a talent for mentoring gifted young musicians, many of whom he recruited for his groundbreaking band the Bluesbreakers.

“With a rugged individuality and distinctive voice and style, he made visionary recordings that expanded the reach of the blues without ever watering them down.

“Mayall exerted a major influence on rock and roll, inspiring countless musicians and fans with a lifetime’s worth of unforgettable and influential music.”

Among other recruits to the Bluesbreakers were guitarist Peter Green, bassists Jack Bruce and John McVie, and drummer Aynsley Dunbar.

American blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa shared a number of his album covers and a picture of himself with Mayall on social media and wrote: “Rest in Peace my friend.”

He added the Union flag and a broken heart emoji.

A statement on Mayall’s Instagram page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we bear the news that John Mayall passed away peacefully in his California home yesterday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

“Health issues that forced John to end his epic touring career have finally led to peace for one of this world’s greatest road warriors. John Mayall gave us ninety years of tireless efforts to educate, inspire and entertain.”

It added: “Keep on playing the blues somewhere, John. We love you.”

Mayall was made an OBE in 2005.

He is survived by his six children – Gaz, Jason, Red, Ben, Zak and Samson – seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.