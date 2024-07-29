Six children remain in critical condition as police quiz boy over knife attack

Six children and two adults remain in critical condition as police continue to question a 17-year-old boy over a deadly knife attack in Southport.

Two children were killed after a suspected teenage knifeman attacked a Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance class on Monday morning.

The boy, born in Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the attack at the property in Hart Street, Southport, Merseyside Police said.

Further details of the victims, including age and gender, have not been given by police, who said they are not treating the incident as terror-related but added the motive “remains unclear”.

Three other children were injured in the stabbing while the two adults were hurt trying to protect the youngsters, the force said.

All the casualties are now being treated in hospitals, including children’s hospitals in Liverpool and Manchester.

The King said on Monday evening that he and the Queen had been “profoundly shocked” to hear of the “utterly horrific incident in Southport today”.

Charles added: “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales said: “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

“We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.

“Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Following a police press conference on Monday evening, the Prime Minister offered his condolences to the victims of the attack in Southport, and their families and friends, saying “the whole country is deeply shocked”.

The suspect is from Banks, a village outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by police on Monday afternoon.

Merseyside Police had declared a major incident at the scene in Southport, after receiving emergency calls at 11.50am on Monday, with armed response vehicles, 13 ambulances and the fire service descending on the scene, a school holiday club for children aged six to 11.

The children were attending a Taylor Swift event at the dance school when the offender walked into the premises with a knife and attacked them.

One local said one of the two adults injured in the attack locked herself in a room with children to protect them as eyewitnesses reported hearing screaming and seeing children “covered” in blood, suffering stab wounds.

In a statement on Monday night, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “It is devastating that two children have been killed and others remain in hospital in critical condition after the horrific attack in Southport today.

“What has happened is utterly heartbreaking.

“My heart goes out to the children, their parents, the brave adults trying to protect them, and the families of all affected.

“It is unimaginable what they will be going through.

“And the whole country will want to support them in their grief.”

MP for Southport Patrick Hurley posted a statement on X: “My thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of the horrific attack on Hart Street today.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that two children have been fatally injured.

“I hope for the swift and full recovery of all the other victims of this senseless attack and I thank the staff at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Southport and Formby Hospital, and Aintree University Hospital for their care for those affected.”