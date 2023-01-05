Six women held over ‘suspicious’ death of one-year-old boy at nursery
The death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery is being treated as “suspicious” by police, with six women arrested in connection with the incident.
West Midlands Police said a criminal investigation was launched after the boy’s death on December 9 and a subsequent Ofsted inspection.
The nursery, in Bourne Street, Dudley, has since been shut down by the education watchdog.
The force said three women – aged 20, 23 and 50 – were arrested on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and later bailed.
Three more women – aged 51, 53 and 37 – were detained on Wednesday, two on suspicion of corporate manslaughter and one on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
In a statement, police said: “We are treating the death of a one-year-old boy on 9 December at a Dudley nursery as suspicious and an investigation is under way.
“The boy’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.
“A post-mortem has taken place but further tests will be conducted to establish the exact cause of death.”
