Six-year-old boy ‘shot teacher during class’

A six-year-old boy shot his teacher mid-class, police said.

Newport News police chief Steve Drew on Monday offered the first description of how the Virginia shooting, which has shocked America, happened.

He said the youngster pulled a handgun out, pointed at Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner, and opened fire.

There was no physical struggle over the gun before the shot, Mr Drew said.

Ms Zwerner is in a stable condition in hospital.

A candlelit vigil is planned for 6.30pm local time.

Headteacher Briana Foster Newton said in an update on the school’s website that Ms Zwerner, who was initially said to be fighting for life, has been able to talk to family and friends.

The school will be closed this week.

The boy was taken into police custody.

No pupils were hurt.

Police have not said what led to the altercation, citing the ongoing investigation.

They have also declined to say how the boy got access to the gun or who owns the weapon.

Virginia law does not allow six-year-olds to be tried as adults, while a six-year-old cannot be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if convicted.

Authorities have not said where the boy is being held.

On Monday morning, several parents, grandparents and community members gathered with a local pastor on grass outside the school.

Among them was Eric Billet, who said his three children in the Newport News school system, two of whom go to Richneck, have reacted differently to the shooting.

Mr Billet’s son, who is in middle school, for those aged around 11 to 13, has raised concerns about security, telling his father he feels safer at theme parks, which he argued have better security than schools.

His year three son is doing better and fist-bumped a police officer on his way out of school on Friday, Mr Billet said.

His daughter, a year five pupil, has had nightmares every night, Mr Billet said.

But at the same time, he said, “she was also disappointed she couldn’t go to school this week”.