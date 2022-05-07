07 May 2022

Six-year-old twins reported missing in south London

By The Newsroom
07 May 2022

Six-year-old twins have been reported missing in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said Emmanuel and Emmanuella were last seen playing in the front garden of their home in Cowley Road, Lambeth, at 6pm.

A relative went to check on them an hour later and found they were not there, Scotland Yard said.

Police were alerted and are now out searching the area with the assistance of the National Police Air Service.

Family and a number of local people are also assisting with the search.

Emmanuella is believed to be wearing a pink top and bottoms with pink shoes and has her hair in braids.

Emmanuel is wearing a blue long sleeved top with blue bottoms and blue shoes.

Detectives have said their family are desperately worried and officers are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone who sees them is urged to call 999 immediately ref CAD 6803/7 May.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Labour leader Keir Starmer accused of hypocrisy amid allegations of lockdown-busting drink

news

Counting resumes in NI Assembly election with Sinn Fein poised for victory

news

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders order women to wear full burka in public

world news