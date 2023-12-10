10 December 2023

Skiing Santas hit the slopes in US resort

By The Newsroom
10 December 2023

More than 300 red-suited Santas took to the slopes at a foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine in the US to raise money for charity.

The annual event has been held for more than 20 years, except for once during the pandemic. The skiing Santas participate in full costume, including white beards and red hats.

The event’s rules specifically state the hat must bear a white pompom.

The annual event serves as a festive kick-off to both the holiday season and the skiing season. It raises money for The River Fund Maine, an education charity.

This year’s event raised 8,000 dollars (£6,375), Sunday River representatives said.

“Each year, the kindness of Santa Sunday participants contributes to creating impactful educational opportunities for our local students,” said Sunday River Resort president Dana Bullen.

