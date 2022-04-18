18 April 2022

Skull found in Scottish town confirmed to be human remains

A skull found by a member of the public in a Scottish town has been confirmed as human remains.

The discovery was made at about 5.30am on Friday April 15 in Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Police said that following enquiries the skull has been established as that of a human.

A police spokesperson confirmed the skull “has been confirmed as human remains”, adding “enquiries are ongoing, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”.

