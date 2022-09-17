17 September 2022

‘Small section’ of fans fail to observe minute’s silence for Queen

By The Newsroom
17 September 2022

A “small section” of Dundee United fans failed to observe a minute’s silence held before kick off to honour the Queen, the club has said.

Before the game against Rangers started, some Dundee United fans could be heard disrupting the tribute, with boos and chanting heard from the corner of the Ibrox stadium which housed several hundred away supporters.

In a statement, the club confirmed that it was aware of the actions of a “small section” of supporters at the match.

It said: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.”

