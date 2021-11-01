Smart motorways protesters carry coffins through London

Protesters have carried coffins across London’s Westminster Bridge to represent deaths on smart motorways since they were introduced in a bid to ease congestion.

Around 50 demonstrators marched to Parliament Square on Monday to demand a ban on all-lane running (ALR) motorways, which can convert the hard shoulder into a live traffic lane.

There have been mounting concerns about such motorways after several fatal accidents involving stationary vehicles being hit from behind.

The action was led by Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason Mercer died on a stretch of the M1 without a hard shoulder.

Claire Mercer’s husband Jason was killed on a smart motorway (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Mercer, 44, and Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, died near Sheffield when a lorry crashed into their vehicles which had stopped on the motorway after a “minor shunt” in June 2019.

Mrs Mercer told the PA news agency the protest aimed to “force home the message that we’re just being ignored by the Government”.

She said: “They keep doing review after review after review. In the meantime, people are still dying.

“There’s a really strong feeling against these. We need to embarrass the Government into actually doing something.

“We don’t need a raft of changes. We just need the hard shoulder back in every single instance.”

As well as carrying 38 cardboard coffins, protesters held placards that read “How many more have to die?” and “Will you listen when it’s a coach full of school kids?”.

My husband might still be alive if he’d known what a smart motorway was

Mrs Mercer, from Rotherham, said the number of coffins corresponded to the official number of people killed on smart motorways between 2014 and 2019.

“Obviously that data is now out of date. The true figure is much much bigger,” she said.

She added that her campaign is educating the public about the risks of smart motorways.

“My husband might still be alive if he’d known what a smart motorway was,” she said.

Janet Savage, 60, said she joined the demonstration after getting a flat tyre on a smart motorway several months ago.

“We couldn’t get off anywhere and it was the most terrifying thing in my life,” she told PA.

She said her partner had to change the tyre on the M1 with “juggernauts going past”.

“I don’t ever want to get on one again, ever,” she added.

National Highways, the Government-owned company responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, said the chance of death on smart motorways is less than on any other major road.

The company’s chief executive Nick Harris said: “Every road death is a tragic loss of life and our thoughts remain with those who have lost a loved one.

“Safety remains our top priority and our motorways are the safest type of road in the country.

“Data shows fatalities are less likely on smart motorways than on conventional ones, but we recognise concerns continue to be raised.

“We are determined to do all we can to help drivers feel safe and be safer on all our roads. We will work with drivers to make increasingly busy motorways safer for everyone who uses them.”

The Commons Transport Select Committee is due to publish a report on Tuesday on the rollout and safety of smart motorways.