04 May 2024

Snakes on a plane – almost – as reptiles found hidden in passenger’s trousers

By The Newsroom
04 May 2024

Airport security officers in Miami found a scaly surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s trousers.

According to an X post by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers at Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s clothes at a checkpoint on April 26.

The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.

TSA officials said the reptiles were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

