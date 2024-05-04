Snakes on a plane – almost – as reptiles found hidden in passenger’s trousers
By The Newsroom
Airport security officers in Miami found a scaly surprise last week — a bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s trousers.
According to an X post by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers at Miami International Airport found the small bag of snakes hidden in a passenger’s clothes at a checkpoint on April 26.
The post included a photo of two small snakes that were found in what appeared to be a sunglasses bag.
TSA officials said the reptiles were turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox