Snowy start to Sunday for parts of the UK

Snow in Whitley Bay
Snow in Whitley Bay (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
9:34am, Sun 11 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Parts of the UK woke to a snowy spring morning on Sunday.

A yellow weather warning for snow affecting the North East of England and North Yorkshire was in place until mid-morning.

The Met Office said up to 5cm of snow was possible on high ground.

Runners were not deterred by the light snowfall on the North East coast (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Runners and dog walkers were not deterred by the light snowfall at Whitley Bay on the North East coast.

Elsewhere, it was a chilly start for many, with temperatures ranging from a high of 5C in the South West to freezing in Scotland.

The Met Office tweeted: “A cold and frosty start for many with sunshine and a few wintry showers.”

There are no weather warnings in place for Monday, when non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality are due to reopen for the first time in months as the lockdown is eased in England.

Sign up to our newsletter

Weather

Spring

PA