04 July 2024

SNP could drop to 10 seats, exit poll suggests

By The Newsroom
04 July 2024

The SNP are set to drop to just 10 seats, an exit poll suggests.

The BBC/ITV/Sky survey was published as polls closed at 10pm, predicting a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s success appears to have extended north of the border, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.

The first result in Scotland is expected to be Rutherglen, which could declare at 1am.

Polls have closed across the UK (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

news

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news