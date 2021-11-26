SNP have ‘undeniable mandate’ for indyref2, depute leader tells conference

Scottish independence can be won with a message of “optimism and ambition”, the SNP’s depute leader has said.

Keith Brown told the party’s conference that Scotland is being restricted by the “negativity, can’t-do attitude and complete lack of vision” of Westminster and unionist parties at Holyrood.

In his keynote address at the start of the SNP’s four-day virtual conference, Mr Brown also argued independence was key to tackling climate change and the “the future of the planet” – stressing this issue was “too important to be left to the Tories”.

We must bring to life our vision of a better, fairer, more sustainable Scotland

Mr Brown insisted Scotland can have a better post-Covid future with independence rather than a Westminster system that he described as “quite clearly broken beyond repair”.

He claimed the SNP secured an “undeniable mandate” at May’s Holyrood election for another referendum and the campaign is “well under way”.

He said: “The Scottish Government is resuming its crucial work on an updated and detailed prospectus for independence.

“That new Government work will be essential to help voters make their fully informed choice and we await the delivery of that new prospectus with eager anticipation.

“Meanwhile, our combined task is clear. We must bring to life our vision of a better, fairer, more sustainable Scotland.

“The pandemic has shown everyone what really matters and what kind of country we want Scotland to be.”

Mr Brown said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave a “tantalising preview of how the world will welcome Scotland to the top table of nations” when Glasgow hosted the Cop26 climate summit earlier this month, adding the world “loved what they saw”.

Referencing the climate emergency, Mr Brown highlighted the UK Government’s decision to overlook the north east’s bid for a carbon capture scheme and said Scotland needs “so much more than the constraints of the union”.

However Pamela Nash, chief executive of the pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, said: “To boast that a fresh campaign to divide Scotland and break up the UK is under way on the day that warnings are issued about a new Covid variant is simply extraordinary.

“Government ministers should be focused on the recovery and rebuilding our NHS and public services, not obsessing about the constitution.

“As part of the UK we are stronger together, protecting millions of jobs and livelihoods, investing more in schools and hospitals, and ensuring we can build a recovery that leaves no community behind.”

Labour’s shadow Scotland secretary, Ian Murray, said: “Scotland’s biggest hospital is in crisis, our NHS is on life support, we have just five years to stop a climate emergency and a new Covid variant could be set to cause global instability.

“At a time like this, only a party as utterly blinkered by separation and obsessed with grievance as the SNP could boast that a campaign to break up the UK was in full swing.

“Government ministers should be focused on Scotland’s Covid recovery, on keeping families safe and on bringing the country together to build a better nation.

“Scotland deserves so much better than this.”