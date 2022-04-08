SNP is right party to lead Glasgow, insists Sturgeon

The SNP is the best party to lead Glasgow despite recent refuse strikes and funding cuts in the city, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland’s First Minister said the cost-of-living crisis is the priority as she launched next month’s local government election campaign at the People’s Pantry in Govanhill.

Holding power in Scotland’s largest city will be a key focus of the SNP after it took minority control from Scottish Labour in 2017.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives for the launch of the SNP local election campaign at the People’s Pantry in Govanhill, Glasgow (Andy Buchanan/PA) (PA Wire)

But the city’s leadership under Susan Aitken has come under scrutiny in recent times as refuse collectors went on strike over pay disputes.

Ms Sturgeon, however, emphasised her faith in her party’s ability to support the city through tough times.

When asked by the PA news agency if she is confident of holding the city despite dissatisfaction in some quarters with the council’s administration, she said: “I don’t take any election for granted.

“I think every party at every election has to go out there and make the case for people voting for them.

Ms Sturgeon said she believes the SNP is the ‘right party to continue to lead Glasgow’ (Andy Buchanan/PA) (PA Wire)

“That’s what I’ll be doing. It’s what everybody across the country will be doing and it’s up to the people to decide.

“The last few years for everybody have been really difficult and I think SNP councils have shown strong leadership.

“That’s not to say there are not issues that councils are facing and grappling with.

“I’m an MSP here in the southside of Glasgow and I know what those issues are, but I think that the SNP are the right party to continue to lead Glasgow.”

Glasgow City Council has introduced a 3% council tax increase this year amid a range of efforts to plug a £20 million funding shortfall.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says his party hopes to regain control of Glasgow City Council next month (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Sturgeon was speaking the day after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar outlined his intention of winning Glasgow back on May 5.

He claimed Ms Aitken is a “puppet” of Ms Sturgeon – comments which were condemned by the First Minister.

“It sounds a bit sexist,” she said. “I have known Susan Aitken for a long time.

“I just think that’s childish.”