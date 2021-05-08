SNP second referendum bid irresponsible, says Eustice as vote counting resumes

Granting a second independence referendum in Scotland would be “irresponsible”, according to the Environment Secretary, as counting gets under way again to determine whether the SNP has won a majority in Holyrood.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to plough ahead with plans for a follow-up border poll as her party’s chances of taking more than 65 seats in the Scottish Parliament remained in the balance as counting resumed on Saturday.

With the SNP leader’s strategy putting her on a collision course with the Prime Minister, who has insisted he would not support an “irresponsible” referendum, senior minister George Eustice said it was the wrong time to be considering another plebiscite.

“We think this is a complete distraction,” Mr Eustice told Times Radio.

“It would be irresponsible to have another divisive referendum and another bout of constitutional debate at a time when we are charting our way out of this pandemic and when we’ve got to really focus on economic recovery.

“We think it’s completely the wrong thing to be doing.

“We had a referendum just a little over five years ago and that settled the issue.”

His comments come after Boris Johnson told the Daily Telegraph another referendum would be “irresponsible and reckless” in the “current context” as Britain emerges from the coronavirus crisis.

The Environment Secretary looked to shift the conversation away from there being a clash in the courts between No 10 and the SNP over the issue.

Asked whether the Government would fight any bid for a second Scottish referendum in the courts, he told BBC Breakfast: “Look, I’m not a lawyer – lawyers will look at these things and I think it is getting ahead of ourselves.

Scottish parliament elections 2021. After 48 of 129 results declared (PA Graphics)

“There is a question at the moment over whether the SNP will get a majority or not – we’ll have to wait and see until the results come through.”

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was “very confident” Holyrood would emerge from the Super Thursday elections with a pro-independence majority, even if the SNP falls short of winning more than 65 seats.

Currently, 49 of the 73 constituency results in Scotland have been declared, with the SNP winning 40 seats, the Liberal Democrats four, the Conservatives three and Labour two.

The SNP picked up key seats in Edinburgh Central, Ayr and East Lothian, and held on to Aberdeenshire East, which was the first result to be announced on Saturday, against a Tory challenge.

But under Holyrood’s proportional representation system, those successes could see it lose out on the regional list which make up the remaining 56 seats.

Some constituencies are still to be counted on Saturday, when the crucial regional list results will also be declared.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021 (PA Wire)

Mr Swinney told the BBC: “I think what matters on the question you asked me about, a mandate for a referendum is what is the position of those who are elected to the Parliament and will there be an overall majority of members elected committed to the hosting of an independence referendum, and I’m very confident that will be the case.”

In England, the post-mortem into Labour’s poor showing at the polls has continued as a senior party figure said it was evident after the Hartlepool by-election defeat and local election losses that voters “do not now see Labour as answering” their concerns.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said there would be a policy review to “make sure… our party is connected in communities up and down the country”.

He said it would be up to leader Sir Keir Starmer – who called the results “bitterly disappointing” – on whether to embark on a reshuffle of his top team but there was a “wider, more fundamental issue” at play for the party than personnel changes.

Labour will be hoping for better results on Saturday after a bruising Friday which, as well as Hartlepool turning blue for the first time in a generation, saw the party lose by a landslide to the Tories in the Tees Valley mayoral battle.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds (PA Media)

With results in from 84 of 143 English councils, the Tories had a net gain of seven authorities and 173 seats, while Labour had a net loss of four councils and 164 seats.

In London’s mayoral contest, Labour’s Sadiq Khan goes into Saturday with a lead of 24,267 first preference votes over Tory rival Shaun Bailey after the first seven constituencies declared, a closer contest than many had predicted.

The other mayoral contests will also be keenly watched – Andy Burnham’s profile in Greater Manchester has seen him become the bookmakers’ favourite to replace Sir Keir as the next Labour leader, even though he is not in the Commons.

In the West Midlands, Andy Street will be looking to complete the Tory “hat-trick” of successes by retaining the mayoralty, following Jill Mortimer’s Hartlepool victory and Ben Houchen’s stunning result which saw him take 73% of the vote in Tees Valley.

Senedd election (PA Wire)

In Wales – as in Scotland and England – the party in power during the pandemic appears to have been rewarded by the voters.

Mark Drakeford’s Welsh Labour avoided the kind of electoral drubbing Sir Keir endured on Friday, holding on to its “red wall” seats in the north.

With the final results still to come, Labour has exactly half the 60 seats in the Senedd, equalling its best ever results.

Results so far have seen Labour win 30, the Tories 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.

Mr Drakeford, who extended the majority for his Cardiff West seat by more than 10,000 votes, said he was delighted his party had “exceeded expectations”.