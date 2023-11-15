SNP Westminster leader criticises ‘shameful’ vote against ceasefire in Gaza

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn MP criticised a “shameful” decision from the majority of MPs to vote against a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Flynn proposed the motion which was defeated and quoted former Prime Minister David Cameron, who described Gaza as an “open air prison” in 2010.

He said both Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer had “ignored” the United Nations, and were “sitting on their hands” rather than helping civilians, after more than 10,000 deaths in the enclave in one month.

Mr Flynn said: “Tonight, the SNP voted in line with our values for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel. SNP MPs will be able to look themselves in the mirror knowing they did the right thing.

“It’s shameful that a majority of Tory and Labour MPs blocked calls for a ceasefire – and have condoned the continued bombardment of Gaza, which has killed thousands of children and civilians, in breach of international law.

“There is growing international momentum for an immediate ceasefire but Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have opted out of it – and have instead chosen to repeat their parties’ past mistakes by ignoring the UN, disregarding international law and sitting on their hands while innocent civilians are being killed.

“It is clear that support for a ceasefire would have been even stronger tonight if Keir Starmer had not threatened Labour MPs with punishments if they voted for peace.

“The SNP will continue to press for an immediate ceasefire – including by piling pressure on Westminster to do the right thing. This is not over and we will not give up.”