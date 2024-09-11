Social media user who used fake name to call for violence warned to expect jail

A 25-year-old who used a fake name to post “vile” messages calling for disorder in Birmingham in a chat group has admitted stirring up racial hatred.

Ehsan Hussain pleaded guilty on Wednesday at the city’s magistrates’ court to distributing “threatening, abusive or insulting” written material intending to stir up racial hatred between August 3 and 6.

Following the hearing, West Midlands Police said Hussain, who was warned to expect a substantial custodial sentence, had used the name of an innocent member of the public to post “numerous and vile messages” on Telegram in a chat group containing more than 12,000 members.

Screenshots of the posts were captured, which the force said called for disorder in the Alum Rock and Bordesley Green areas.

No details of the material written by Hussain were given to the court, although his solicitor said the offending was “commissioned initially out of curiosity” after he was shocked at some posts and then wrote messages “to take a poke” at others.

District Judge David Murray refused a bail application and remanded Hussain into custody for sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Hussain, of Coventry Road, South Yardley, Birmingham, spoke only to confirm his plea and personal details before prosecutor Shahzad Imam told the court that the maximum sentence available for the offence at the crown court was seven years’ jail.

Applying for sentencing to take place at the crown court, Mr Imam said: “The Crown say it falls into higher culpability.

“The posts were widespread by virtue of significant (online) group membership.”

Defence lawyer Aftab Zahoor said Hussain had written messages after being “appalled” at other posts on a social media platform, which was not named in court, and had now “had time to reflect on matters”.

“He is apologetic and remorseful for his actions,” Mr Zahoor said of his client.

Committing the case for sentencing at the crown court, District Judge Murray told Hussain: “This is part of the overall disorder which caused real problems throughout the country.

We would like to thank members of the public for alerting us to these posts, which was crucial at a time when we were seeing lots of rumour, speculation and misinformation online

“I will decline jurisdiction in relation to these matters.

“My powers of sentencing (a six-month maximum sentence) are clearly and substantially exceeded.

“You have pleaded guilty and you will get credit for your guilty plea in due course.”

Commenting on the case, Chief Superintendent Richard North, from Birmingham Police, said: “This has been an excellent but complex investigation.

“We would like to thank members of the public for alerting us to these posts, which was crucial at a time when we were seeing lots of rumour, speculation and misinformation online; we know this can be extremely harmful to all of our communities.

“We do not tolerate violence in our towns and cities, or tolerate those who use social media to encourage such violence.”

A man was assaulted and damage was caused to a pub in the Yardley area, and a car was attacked elsewhere in east Birmingham, during disorder on the evening of August 5, after false rumours spread online of a far-right march taking place.