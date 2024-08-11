Some 20 police officers injured in violent disorder across Northern Ireland

A total of 20 police officers have been injured in a number of violent incidents in the last week in Northern Ireland, the police chief has said.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher slammed the “despicable scenes” which has erupted across Northern Ireland in recent days.

It comes as attacks on police officers during disorder in Londonderry on Saturday were widely condemned.

Ten police officers were injured and one person was arrested.

Fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were thrown by youths at police lines in Nailors Row in the city, with some residents having to leave their homes as a result of the violence.

The chief constable vowed to “relentlessly pursue” people who carry out “senseless acts of violence”.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the policing that we do in Northern Ireland but we cannot continue to take that policing for granted,” he said in a statment.

“These officers have my absolute respect and support.

“They are outstanding.

“That support needs to be society wide.

“It is not acceptable to assault or attack police officers.

“I will be seeking the maximum sentences against those convicted of such attacks.

“We will not simply stand here and accept this.”

He said that a parent was recently charged three counts of riot and three counts of child cruelty relating to the disorder, while a 15-year-old boy, connected to the case, appeared in court charged with four counts of riot, possession of a petrol bomb and three counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“Since the disorder began, a total of 20 PSNI officers have been injured and last night alone 10 officers were injured in Derry,” he added.

“Yet again these incredible officers maintained the highest levels of professionalism in the face of violence, with petrol bombs and masonry being repeatedly hurled at them for a sustained period of time.”

He said that some of the police officers have been hospitalised, one female officer sustaining severe facial injuries and a male officer suffered a broken leg.

“I want to be very clear, this would not be acceptable elsewhere and it is not acceptable here.

“I have made clear that the intimidation of our diverse communities will not be tolerated and neither will assaults or violence against my police officers.

“We will continue to release images and for the minority who think they can get away with violent hatred of any kind.

“You can’t, you won’t and we are coming after you.”

He also urged parents and guardians to be vigilant and ensure their children are not involved in violent disorder.

The attacks on officers in Derry came after the annual Apprentice Boys Relief of Derry parade, which marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in 1689.

The parade passed without incident.

Justice Minister Naomi Long was among the politicians to condemn the violence in Derry.

She described the scenes as “disgraceful, dangerous and senseless”.

“The police are there to serve the whole community and keep people safe,” she said.

“It is completely reprehensible that they are facing such attacks as they carry out their duties.

“There is absolutely no place in our community for such disorder and those responsible will be pursued and held accountable in our courts.

“It is particularly concerning that, yet again, children and young people are being exploited and abused by being drawn into attacks and rioting, risking their safety and their futures.

“I would urge all involved, including those young people who are being manipulated, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on themselves and their community and walk away from any further disorder.”

The Alliance minister added: “I want to particularly commend the PSNI whose professionalism and expertise ensured the violence was brought under control without any major incident.

“I send my thoughts and best wishes to the officers who were injured, and I hope they make a speedy recovery.”

Secretary of State Hilary Benn condemned the attack on police.

Mr Benn posted on X: “I’m appalled at the attacks on police in Derry/Londonderry last night.

“My thanks to the PSNI for working to keep people safe and our thoughts are with the officers who were injured.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood posted on X: “This is disgusting. And putting children in this position is nothing short of child abuse.

“Derry, resolutely, opposes this senseless violence.”

Dozens of youths were involved in the disorder, which Derry City & Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood described as “disgusting and senseless”.

“I want to commend our officers for their professionalism,” he said.

“These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments. To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable.

“To date, one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is under way to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Sunday: “It’s concerning to see the scenes overnight, violence, attacks on PSNI officers.

“I join all political parties, the First and deputy First Minister and all leaders in calling for immediate halt to violence.

“Any attack on a police officer is an attack on democracy and our freedom.”

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) called on parents to ensure their children are not being caught up in street violence following the incidents.

PFNI chairman Liam Kelly said that what happened on Saturday night was “parental abdication”, which he described as “appalling”.

“What we saw was PSNI vehicles being petrol bombed by children. Officers absorbed a wave of attacks and followed a methodical approach in how they dealt with the onslaught,” Mr Kelly added.

“Children should not be taking part in street disturbances.

“Their parents have a responsibility to keep them safe and away from violent disorder. What I have to ask is where were their parents?

“Why weren’t they taking their children away from the flashpoint where they could have been seriously hurt?

“What we witnessed on Saturday was parental abdication and that is appalling.

“Ten officers were injured in the trouble.

“They were the focal point of petrol-bombing children and older people and the pawns of faceless criminals who pull the strings from a safe distance.

“I appeal to parents to not let their children get caught up in this mindless violence.

“They have to realise the consequences when they are apprehended and convicted in the Courts.

“To our colleagues, I say well done for showing such professionalism and patience during hours of being targeted so viciously.”