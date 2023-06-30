Some warmer weekend weather on the way for London, Friday June 30
Today, it looks like the morning will be mild with sunny spells, warming up to 19°C by late morning. As the day progresses, we expect scattered showers to set in by mid-afternoon. With this, it will cool slightly down to a mild 17 degrees. The day will conclude with an overcast evening, maintaining the mild temperatures.
Tomorrow morning will start off with similar conditions with an overcast sky and a chance if mild showers. However, by mid-morning we can expect the temperature to rise, eventually reaching 23.°C This will continue into the afternoon making for a warm pleasant evening.
Moving on to the next couple of days, cloud cover will remain consistent but we can start expecting a change in the pattern. Conditions will turn sunny with a rise in the degree up to a maximum of 22°C during the day and dipping to a minimum of 12°C during the late hours. Conditions will be mainly dry, with short sunny spells for everyone to enjoy.
