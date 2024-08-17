Somerset House closed ‘until further notice’ as cause of fire investigated

Somerset House will remain closed “until further notice” as an investigation into the fire that damaged the roof is conducted, a spokesperson has said.

The Courtauld Gallery, home to priceless artwork, including Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 self-portrait showing him with a bandaged ear and and paintings by Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne, was “unaffected” by the blaze and will reopen to the public on Sunday.

London Fire Brigade said 125 firefighters and 20 engines helped to tackle the blaze in central London and at 6pm crews were still “working to extinguish the final pockets of fire” at the historic venue.

There were no reported injuries, LFB added.

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, which is mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities, and there were “no artworks in that area”.

He added: “As the London Fire Brigade continue their investigations and operations, Somerset House will remain closed to the public until further notice, but I am happy to say that the Courtauld art gallery and institute will remain open from tomorrow.”

Speaking to reporters outside the building, he said it was “too early to comment on the building’s condition” and thanked emergency services for their work tackling the flames.

Professor Mark Hallett, Marit Rausing director of The Courtauld, said: “The Courtauld, including our galleries and collection of artworks, is unaffected by the fire.”

London Ambulance Service urged people to avoid the area and told local businesses to keep their windows and doors closed on Saturday afternoon.

Michelle Birkby, 50, a writer from London, said: “I was walking along the South Bank and could smell smoke, looked up and saw smoke coming out of the top of Somerset House.

“At first I assumed it was a barbecue in the courtyard, or some sort of event, but then I heard the fire engines, realised the smoke was billowing out of control and that Somerset House was on fire.”

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

The building is used as an arts and events venue and was due to be hosting a day of breakdancing on Saturday.

The London Battle was set to run from 2pm to 8.30pm, celebrating the sport’s Olympic debut in Paris, but was cancelled, staff said.

The event was described on the Somerset House website as “a day of dance and breaking showcases, workshops, live DJs and a big outdoor party, all culminating in a head-to-head dance battle between the four corners of London”.

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant said the Government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.

He added: “I am sorry to hear about the fire at Somerset House, this historic building is home to some of London’s great galleries and creative spaces.

“I am very pleased that there are no casualties and hope that Somerset House can reopen to visitors as soon as possible.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, LFB said.