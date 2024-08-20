Somerset House to begin ‘phased reopening’ following fire

Somerset House will begin a “phased reopening” this weekend after a fire damaged the roof of the arts venue on Saturday.

Some 125 firefighters and 20 engines had helped to tackle the blaze in central London, the London Fire Brigade said. There were no reported injuries.

Somerset House said on Tuesday that the reopening of the venue is set to begin with scheduled events, including a fashion exhibition and an open-air ball, resuming on Saturday.

A celebration of breakdancing and “a day dedicated to South Asian creativity” were among the events called off over the weekend as a result of the fire.

The statement read: “Saturday’s fire was successfully contained to one part of the building.

“London Fire Brigade’s operation onsite has ended and its investigation will continue.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the individual firefighters of the LFB, the emergency services and our staff for ensuring everyone’s safety and preventing much greater destruction.”

The Courtauld Gallery, home to priceless artwork including Vincent Van Gogh’s 1889 self-portrait showing him with a bandaged ear and paintings by Claude Monet and Paul Cezanne, was “unaffected” by the blaze and reopened to the public on Sunday.

Somerset House Trust director Jonathan Reekie said the fire broke out in the west wing of the building, mainly comprised of offices and “back-of-house” facilities, and there were “no artworks in that area”.

The building is used as an arts and events venue and is also home to a number of artists, makers and creative businesses who use the complex’s workspaces and studios.

Queen Elizabeth I is among the former stately home’s previous residents, having lived there from the age of 20 before she became queen in 1558, according to Somerset House’s website.

Arts minister Sir Chris Bryant previously said the Government was liaising with the venue to “understand the impact and damage” caused by the fire.