Son of killed Irish soldier urges Sinn Fein MP not to attend commemoration

A son of an Irish soldier killed in 1983 has appealed to Sinn Fein MP John Finucane not to take part in an event commemorating a republican.

David Kelly’s father, Private Patrick Kelly, was killed along with Garda Gary Sheehan while taking part in the rescue in Co Leitrim of supermarket executive Don Tidey, who had been kidnapped by the Provisional IRA.

It happened at Drumcroman Woods, Derrada, on December 16 1983.

No-one has been prosecuted for his death.

Mr Kelly was commenting on a planned event to honour republican John Joe McGirl, who he alleges was involved with the Provisional IRA.

Mr McGirl went on to become a Sinn Fein councillor in Leitrim, chairman of Leitrim County Council, a TD, and vice president of Sinn Fein.

Mr Finucane is due to take part in the event in Co Leitrim later this month as part of the Ballinamore Family Festival.

In an open letter, Mr Kelly has urged Mr Finucane not to take part in the event, which he describes as “both morally reprehensible and a national outrage”.

He writes: “It is disappointing that you are scheduled to speak at the event in honour of McGirl.

“No-one has been prosecuted for the murders of a member of the one true Oglaigh na hEireann, the Irish Defence Forces, and a member of An Garda Siochana, less than 10 kilometres out the road from Ballinamore.

“All innocent victims have a right to truth and justice across the board. With the Derrada Wood murder victims in mind, John Finucane should not participate in this disgraceful event during a taxpayer-funded festival.”

Kenny Donaldson, director of victims’ group SEFF, described the kidnap of Mr Tidey and the deaths of Mr Kelly and Mr Sheehan as “heinous crimes carried out by Provisional IRA insurrectionists who stood opposed to both States on this island”.

“The holding of an annual commemorative walk for him (Mr McGirl) over the period of Ballinamore’s busiest time is a cynical ploy from the Provisional Republican Movement to have itself attached to community-based events which have support from large numbers of people,” he said.

“This is about the Provisionals mainstreaming individuals and linked events, that it then becomes part of a ‘new norm’.

“John Finucane is a victim himself, having had his own father murdered before him. He should be able to empathise with the Kelly and Sheehan families.

“We appeal with him to show some understanding and sensitivity for the plight of these families. Do the right thing, John Finucane, withdraw from this event which eulogises someone involved in terrorism over a long number of years.”

Mr Finucane said: “I have always been clear that truth and justice is something which every person impacted by our conflict deserves, and is entitled to, irrespective of whether those who inflicted the harm were loyalists, the British state or republicans.

“I have been consistent in this view whether it be personally as a campaigner, professionally as a lawyer, or politically as the MP for north Belfast.

“For just as truth and justice applies equally to everyone, so too does the right to remember, and the right to commemorate, and I will be attending what will be a dignified commemoration on August 17.”