Son of LeBron James discharged from hospital three days after cardiac arrest

The son of former US basketball star LeBron James has been discharged from a US hospital and is resting at home three days after he went into cardiac arrest.

Dr Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist for Bronny James, said the 18-year-old was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest” thanks to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident on Monday at the University of Southern California’s Galen Centre, where James was participating in basketball practice.

“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his work-up will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Earlier on Thursday, LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” in a message of thanks posted on social media by the top scorer in NBA history. The words were the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s first public comments since Bronny was admitted to hospital on Monday morning.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

He concluded his message with the hashtag “JamesGang”, his nickname for the tight-knit family unit built around their three children by James and his wife, Savannah.

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care. That is a positive sign for his long-term recovery after the episode at USC’s Galen Centre, where he was swiftly treated by the school’s medical personnel.

He is expected to undergo extensive testing to investigate the cause of his cardiac arrest, as is typical with patients.

The teenager has built a promising basketball career for himself in his father’s considerable shadow. The 6ft 3in teenager became a top recruit as a two-way point guard in high school this year in suburban Chatsworth.

USC were holding summer practices in preparation for a 10-day tour in Europe next month when he collapsed.