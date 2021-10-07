South Africa, Thailand and Mexico among 47 countries being cut from red list
17:45pm, Thu 07 Oct 2021
A total of 47 countries including South Africa, Mexico and Thailand will be removed from England’s red list on Monday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.
Travellers arriving from those destinations will no longer need to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel.
Just seven countries will remain on the red list following the changes.
They are Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.