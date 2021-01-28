South Carolina declares first cases of South Africa variant of Covid in the US
South Carolina has detected the first cases of the South Africa variant of Covid-19 in the US,
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says two cases of the more contagious coronavirus strain have been confirmed in the state. There is no known connection or travel history between the two cases.
Dr Brannon Traxler, the health department's interim public health director, said: "The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over."
According to the World Health Organization, the variant, also known as B.1.351, has been confirmed in over 30 other countries.
The CDC released a statement, saying: "We have no evidence that infections by this variant cause more severe disease."
Experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines should still be effective against coronavirus variants.