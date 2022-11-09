09 November 2022

Southend United given time to clear tax debt

By The Newsroom
09 November 2022

National League side Southend United have been given time to clear a tax debt.

A judge considered Southend’s case at a hearing in a specialist court in London on Wednesday after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) made a winding up application.

Judge Sally Barber, who oversees hearings in the Insolvency and Companies Court, made no ruling but said the case will be reconsidered on January 18.

Barrister Adam Deacock, representing Southend, told the judge the club is looking at ways to clear the debt.

In October, Southend chairman Ron Martin said in a statement the club had missed a payment under a “time-to-pay agreement” with HMRC.

He said the club would “discharge” the HMRC debt “in full”.

Detail of how much the club is said to owe did not emerge at Wednesday’s hearing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested after eggs thrown at Charles and Camilla on visit to York

news

Journalist tells of ‘terrifying’ five hours in police cell after arrest while covering Just Stop Oil protest

news

King ‘believes Britain’s role in the slave trade should not be hidden’

news