21 June 2024

Spanish police investigating ‘violent death’ of British man near Barcelona

By The Newsroom
Police in Spain said they are “investigating the violent death” of a 31-year-old British man near Barcelona.

Catalan police said they were called to reports of a fight shortly before 4am on Friday in Calella, about 30 miles north east of Barcelona.

The fight in the coastal town occurred on Benavente street, where Oxygen nightclub is located.

An injured man was treated by emergency services but died at the scene, police said.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police) said: “Agents of the Mossos d’Esquadra of the criminal investigation division of the northern metropolitan region are investigating the violent death of a 31-year-old man in Calella de Mar.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been approached for comment.

