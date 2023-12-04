04 December 2023

Speaker absent from Commons after positive Covid test

04 December 2023

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was absent from the House of Commons on Monday after testing positive for Covid.

Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing told MPs: “Mr Speaker has asked me to let the House know that unfortunately he will not be taking the chair in the chamber today after testing positive for Covid.

“I am happy to tell the House that I have spoken to Mr Speaker and although he has Covid he is fighting it very well.

“I’m sure the House will join me in wishing him a speedy recovery.”

