Special chicken pie wins The One Show’s Coronation Dish competition

Great British Menu champion Adam Handling has been crowned winner of The One Show’s Coronation Dish competition.

Five winners from BBC’s MasterChef: The Professionals and Great British Menu had been invited to create a special savoury dish in honour of the King and Queen Consort, ahead of Saturday’s event.

Handling’s Coronation Chicken Pie was chosen after the five dishes were voted on by the public.

The result was announced live by Dame Mary Berry on Tuesday’s episode of The One Show.

Handling won Great British Menu in 2023 and was a finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2013.

I’m super proud. I’m a massive royalist and this is an incredible part of history so it’s great to be a part of it

“Thank you, who would have guessed it?” Handling said, after being the news was announced.

“I’m a massive royalist and this is an incredible part of history so it’s great to be a part of it.”

The pie will be served at Coronation Big Lunch celebrations up and down the country on Saturday by those marking the historic event.

It will take pride of place next to Charles and Camilla’s own food suggestion for the event, a Coronation Quiche.

Shared via the Royal Family’s social media channels, the recipe is described as a deep quiche with a crisp, light pastry case and delicate flavours of spinach, broad beans and fresh tarragon.

Explaining his decision to make a pie for the competition, Handling said: “I read that if he could, King Charles would eat a pheasant pie every day, because it’s one of his favourite things.

“So I wanted to play on that.”

