Speeding Mercedes driver jailed for killing daughter of Ecuadorian politician

A speeding Mercedes driver has been jailed for 10 years for killing the “exceptional” daughter of an Ecuadorian politician as she crossed the road with her fiance.

Dedicated psychologist Vanessa Sagnay de la Bastida was holding hands with Michael Williams as they walked home near Wandsworth Bridge in west London.

Octavian Cadar, 39, drove towards them at around 55mph, more than double the 20mph speed limit, causing the terrified couple to become separated as they fled.

Ms Sagnay, 27, who was known as Charlotte, was hit before she reached the pavement, causing her to somersault in the air and land on a railing and sign post.

She suffered a catastrophic head injury and died at the scene.

Cadar, of Bexley, south-east London, had accused the couple of causing the collision by “messing about in the road”, only admitting later to jurors that was wrong.

At least in my nightmares I am with Charlotte again

He also claimed he was trying to avoid them but the court was told that the accident would not have happened if he had been driving at 30mph.

A jury deliberated for 42 minutes to find him guilty of causing Ms Sagnay’s death by dangerous driving on the evening of March 16 2022.

Cadar was jailed for 10 years and disqualified from driving for 10 years and eight months.

In 2018, he had been convicted of speeding, fined and given six penalty points at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

Speaking at his sentencing on Thursday, Mr Williams, who was studying for a PhD at University College London, said: “No-one should have the power to kill just to drive fast.”

“Cadar valued speeding in a sports car more than our lives. Afterwards he reacted with anger and blame.

“What was my worst nightmare is now my reality.

“At least in my nightmares I am with Charlotte again.”

On his fiancee, he said: “My life with Charlotte was wonderful, she was the best friend I ever had.

“She had the magical ability to support people in just the way they needed.

“She was completely non-judgmental and fiercely, unflinchingly fought for everyone to be treated fairly.

“Friendship like that made it feel easy for me to be myself, and my best self.

“How could I possibly explain who Charlotte was, what she meant to me, and everything that was lost when she was killed?

“She was half of me.

“I am less than a person without her.”

On the day of her death, they had been finalising details of their wedding, he said: “Charlotte never got to hear what I wrote in my wedding vows.

“Instead I read them at her funeral.”

Mother Jeanne Sagnay de la Bastida spoke of her pride at her daughter’s academic success at St Andrew’s University, having achieved two Masters degrees and she was about to embark on a PhD.

Weeping, she told the court: “My daughter was, is and always will be my life, my everything and my everyone.

“I have experienced such pride in my beautiful child.

“Now that she is no longer about to live the life she was nurtured for, studied for…I have become an empty vessel.”

On her grief and loss, Mrs Sagnay said she felt as if an atomic bomb had exploded, leaving her struggling to breath “toxic air”.

She said: “It is unnatural, unexpected, violent, undeserved, senseless, amoral.

“It has taken up residence in my body and consumed me.”

Sentencing, Judge Anuja Dhir KC told Cadar: “Ms Sagnay de la Bastida was a 27-year-old woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“The victim impact statements all spoke of her exceptional qualities as a daughter, a fiancee, a friend and as an accomplished psychologist and researcher.

“But you put an end to all of that.”

The trial had heard that Cadar was on his way to visit his girlfriend in Fulham and had just left a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant when the accident happened at around 10.06pm on March 16 2022 on Bridgend Road.

Ms Sagnay and Mr Williams, who had known each other since school in Scotland, were on their way home from a trip to the gym.

Describing the collision, Mr Williams said he realised he had been separated from Ms Sagnay because they were no longer holding hands.

He said: “She fell on the front of the car. She went onto a street sign. There was a loud bang. I screamed and I crossed the street. I tried to call the ambulance.

“I was on the phone to the emergency services and that is when the driver of the car came out.

“He was shouting. He was angry and he was saying ‘why did you freeze? Why didn’t you keep walking?’

“I said to him ‘because we were terrified’.”