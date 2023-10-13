Spotty showers and chill continue in Glasgow - October 13, 2023
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will be cool with a temperature of 9°C and no expected rainfall. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 9°C and again no rainfall.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 6°C and it will remain dry. Similarly, the afternoon will have a temperature of 6°C with no expected showers.
Over the next few days, the temperature will range between a cool 4°C and 5°C. The general trend will be towards clear skies with no anticipated showers.
