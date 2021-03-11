St Andrews would be ‘fitting’ final resting place for Sir Sean Connery, says son

The famous golfing location of St Andrews would be a “fitting” place to scatter Sir Sean Connery’s ashes, his son has said.

The original big screen James Bond died in his sleep overnight in Nassau in the Bahamas in October aged 90.

His widow Micheline Roquebrune has previously said the family plan to scatter his ashes on a golf course in Scotland but did not reveal which.

Sean Connery (PA Archive)

His son Jason has now said the Fife town of St Andrews, where his father was a member of the Royal and Ancient golf club, would be “very fitting”.

In an interview with STV as he was named patron of the Scottish Youth Film Foundation, he said: “He was a member of the R&A so I think probably that might be the place.

“It’s his birthday on the 25th of August and we were thinking about doing it this year but I don’t think there’s any way. It’s all still too much up in the air.”

The 58-year-old actor and director said the family had “fantastic times” in the town, adding: “He used to go up there and play in various tournaments… he had great memories.”

He also spoke about the reaction since the death of his father, who was born and went to school in Edinburgh and was a milkman in the first of a variety of jobs before beginning his acting career.

Sean Connery death (PA Wire)

He told the broadcaster: “My father was my dad, but to many people he was this big superstar.

“So many people have stories of things he did that I never knew about – and those were really moving to me.

“He went to school with about five million people and he delivered milk to at least five million people.”

Previously, Sir Sean’s widow told the Mail On Sunday: “He was at his happiest on a golf course. So as soon as it is possible to travel due to the pandemic, we will come to Scotland as a family and will bring the ashes of Sean.

“I hope to scatter them on a golf course in Scotland as he always loved playing there.”