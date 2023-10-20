Stage at pro-Palestine protest will be located away from Cenotaph, say police

Speeches at a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday will take place on a stage away from the Cenotaph, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said there was “concern” about the location of a stage next to the war memorial at a similar demonstration last week.

Mr Adelekan added that more than 1,000 officers will be deployed to police the demonstration on Saturday in central London arranged by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, the Stop the War Coalition and other activist groups.

Conditions have been imposed on the march under the Public Order Act, meaning protesters must not enter the area in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy.

Downing Street has said that demonstrators must be “free to peacefully express their views” but police should “take the strongest action” where antisemitism and other forms of hate are promoted.

Mr Adelekan said the pro-Palestinian “from the river to the sea” chant may be unlawful in some contexts, such as outside a synagogue, but that it is not “likely” to be an offence in a “wider protest setting”.

He added that it was the police’s job “to reach a clear position” on whether chants and slogans used at demonstrations were lawful, taking into account “the context, the relevant legislation and the practicalities of operational policing”.

There will be some slogans and chants that are obviously lawful or unlawful. But there will be others that are subject to intense public debate where different groups interpret the language used in different ways

The police officer told a media briefing: “There will be some slogans and chants that are obviously lawful or unlawful. But there will be others that are subject to intense public debate where different groups interpret the language used in different ways”.

Mr Adelekan said the chant “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” had been “the subject of extensive discussion” and that police are aware of the “strength of feeling” in relation to it.

Outlining scenarios in which chanting those particular words would be unlawful, Mr Adelekan said they included “outside a synagogue or a Jewish school, or directly at a Jewish person or group intending to intimidate”.

He went on to emphasise that it is “likely” that saying the chant in a “wider protest setting”, such as at the pro-Palestinian demonstration in London on Saturday, “would not be an offence and would not result in arrest”.

Downing Street has said pro-Palestine marchers have a right to protest but should “be mindful” of the “fear and distress felt by many families in this country”.

The advice appears to signal a shift in tone from last week, when Foreign Secretary James Cleverly suggested people should “pause” pro-Palestine protests in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

He had told Sky News: “There is no need, there is no necessity for people to come out. It causes distress.”

With regard to clamping down on antisemitism and any forms of hatred and abuse, we're very clear that the police should take the strongest action where they see that and use the full extent of the law to crack down on criminality

On Friday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We’re clear that people must remain free to peacefully express their views, and protest is an important part of our democracy, but we also recognise that this is clearly a deeply distressing time for many.

“And we would appeal to everyone across the country and those who are considering joining these protests to be mindful of that – and to consider the fear and distress felt by many families in this country over the distressing events that we’ve seen.

“With regard to clamping down on antisemitism and any forms of hatred and abuse, we’re very clear that the police should take the strongest action where they see that and use the full extent of the law to crack down on criminality.”

Tens of thousands of people gathered for pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the UK last weekend amid growing international concern over the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Out of 15 arrests made at the protest in the capital, three men were charged with criminal offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

A further march starting at Marble Arch has been planned for Saturday, while the Board of Deputies has organised a London rally on Sunday in solidarity with hostages taken by Hamas and the hostages’ families.

At a roundtable discussion with Jewish and Muslim faith leaders, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “too many” Londoners have experienced trauma personally as a result of the situation in Israel and Gaza.

“I’ve had too many Londoners who have experienced the trauma in Israel personally and too many Londoners who have experienced the heartbreak of what’s happened in Gaza personally as well,” he said.

“I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say we’re truly heartbroken at what’s happening in Israel and Gaza.”

Jonny Newton of the Community Security Trust said the number of antisemitic incidents reported to the organisation had been “unprecedented” and as of Thursday night represented an increase of 700% on the corresponding period last year.

He said the vulnerability felt by many in the Jewish community at the moment was heightened by the expression of “jubilation” among a vocal minority following Hamas’ attack, adding: “Surely it can’t be that difficult to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and not demonstrate support for a proscribed terror organisation or engage in antisemitism.”