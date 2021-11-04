Standards adviser says Paterson move ‘very serious and damaging moment’

An ethics adviser to Boris Johnson has suggested the Prime Minister failed to uphold principles on standards by blocking a senior Tory’s immediate suspension through an overhaul of the disciplinary system.

Lord Evans, the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said the move to block former minister Owen Paterson’s six-week ban was a “very serious and damaging moment for Parliament”.

And the former MI5 chief criticised the proposed Tory-led review into the disciplinary process for MPs as being “deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy”.

The Government was facing allegations of “corruption” after Mr Johnson ordered Conservatives not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for Mr Paterson’s suspension.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stoked further outrage by suggesting independent standards commissioner Kathryn Stone should resign after finding Mr Paterson repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Lord Evans, whose panel advises the Prime Minister on upholding ethical standards in public life, issued an extraordinary criticism of the vote held on Wednesday.

“It cannot be right to propose an overhaul of the entire regulatory system in order to postpone or prevent sanctions in a very serious case of paid lobbying by an MP,” he told an Institute for Government event.

“And it cannot be right to propose that the standards system in the House of Commons should be reviewed by a select committee chaired by a member of the ruling party and with a majority of members from that same party.

“This extraordinary proposal is deeply at odds with the best traditions of British democracy.

“The political system in this country does not belong to one party or even to one Government, it is a common good that we have all inherited from our forebears and that we all have a responsibility to preserve and to improve.”

Lord Evans went on to suggest Mr Johnson and others may have fallen foul of the Nolan principles on public life, which are contained within the ministerial code.

“The seven principles of public life that all governments have espoused for over 25 years require that ministers and MPs should show leadership in upholding ethical standards in public life,” he said.

“I find it hard to see how yesterday’s actions in any way meet that test.”