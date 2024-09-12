Starmer backs Ukraine’s right to self-defence as Putin talks of war with Nato

Sir Keir Starmer has backed Ukraine’s right to defend itself after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin suggested his country would be “at war” with Nato if the west allows long-range weapons to be used against it.

The Prime Minister went on to say the UK does not “seek any conflict with Russia”, before adding: “That’s not our intention in the slightest.”

On Thursday, Mr Putin said allowing long-range strikes “would mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia … if this is so, then, bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for us”.

Ukraine had issued a plea for restrictions to be lifted on using Western weaponry against Russian targets and the issue is likely to be discussed by Sir Keir in a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday.

It was Russia who started this in the first place. They caused the conflict, they're the ones who are acting unlawfully. And Ukraine obviously has the right to self-defence. That is why we have been providing training and capability

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US secretary of state Antony Blinken were pressed on the subject during their visit to Ukraine earlier this week, but said they had to report back to their bosses, the Prime Minister and US President.

Responding to the Russian president’s remarks ahead of a meeting with Mr Biden on Friday, Sir Keir told reporters: “Russia started this conflict. Russia illegally invaded Ukraine.

“Russia could end this conflict straight away.

“Ukraine has the right to self defence and we’ve obviously been absolutely fully supportive of Ukraine’s right to self-defence – we’re providing training capability, as you know.

“But we don’t seek any conflict with Russia – that’s not our intention in the slightest.

“But they started this conflict and Ukraine’s got a right to self-defence.”

Questioned on whether he believed it was a binary issue that the use of western missiles in Russian territory would constitute a Nato war with Russia, Sir Keir added: “First, to reiterate, it was Russia who started this in the first place.

“They caused the conflict, they’re the ones who are acting unlawfully. And Ukraine obviously has the right to self-defence.

“That is why we have been providing training and capability. And, you know, there are obviously further discussions to be had about the nature of that capability.

“What I want to do tomorrow is make sure that those discussions, tactical discussions, are set in the proper strategic context of the situation in Ukraine.

“And there are, equally, tactical issues in relation to the Middle East which need to be set in a context which is strategic not just tactical.”

Concern about escalation has been one of the reasons why permission has not yet been given to Kyiv.

Iran has been hit with sanctions by the UK and US after the two countries formally accused Tehran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Mr Lammy and Mr Blinken announced further financial support for Ukraine, including a £600 million package from the UK and 717 million dollars (£550 million) from the US to meet immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs.

The UK package includes a reaffirmation of Rishi Sunak’s pledge of £242 million, as well as 484 million dollars (£371 million) worth of loan guarantees for World Bank lending before the end of the year, while the US package includes 325 million dollars (£250 million) to support Ukraine’s energy needs.

Sir Keir told reporters that his trip to the US would not involve a meeting with Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, saying: “She will be in other parts of the US, as you’d expect.

“Rather than in Washington, she’ll be, as you’d expect, in swing states – she’s not going to be in Washington.”

Sir Keir’s second trip to the US as Prime Minister will also see him discuss the conflict in the Middle East, and any potential progress that can be made towards the release of hostages and a ceasefire deal.

Sir Keir and Mr Biden’s first White House bilateral took place as the PM attended the Nato summit just days after Labour won the election.

The pair are also expected to discuss strengthening co-operation to secure supply chains, increasing climate resilience and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.