Starmer calls for reflection on by-election impact of Ulez expansion

London mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour must reflect on why the expansion of the charge on high-pollution vehicles became such an issue in the party’s failure to take Boris Johnson’s former seat in Thursday’s by-election, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

In the immediate aftermath of the poll, senior party figures cited the widening of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) scheme to the capital’s suburbs as responsible for Labour narrowly missing out on winning Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

The Labour leader did not criticise Mr Khan as he celebrated the party’s success in Selby but said there needed to be some reflection in the aftermath of the vote, namechecking the party’s mayor in the capital.

Mr Khan said he was “disappointed” Labour did not win but welcomed the swing towards the party and said his Ulez decision was a “tough one, but the right one”.

Sir Keir told broadcasters the Uxbridge constituency was always going to be “tough”.

“We didn’t take it in 1997 when we had a landslide Labour victory. And Ulez was the reason we didn’t win there yesterday,” he said.

“We know that. We heard that on the doors. And we’ve all got to reflect on that, including the mayor.”

Asked what “reflect” meant and whether the scheme should now be scrapped, he said: “We’ve got to look at the result. The mayor needs to reflect. And it’s too early to say what should happen next.”

The former prime minister held the west London seat with a majority of 7,210 in 2019 but the Tories retained it by just 495 votes over Labour in Thursday’s vote triggered by Mr Johnson’s resignation.

New Conservative MP Steve Tuckwell’s victory was the one piece of good news for Rishi Sunak after his party lost the former safe seats of Selby and Ainsty, and Somerton and Frome.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner and frontbencher Steve Reed were among those blaming Ulez for the failure to take the west London constituency.

Mr Khan was standing by the Ulez scheme on Friday although he said that he would keep monitoring the policy amid the backlash.

“The decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone was a tough one, but it’s the right one. Why? Because every year across our city, roughly speaking 4,000 people die prematurely. There are children with stunted lungs forever, adults with a whole host of health issues,” he told the BBC.

“We do want to clean up the air in London, I think it is a human right, not a privilege.”

He added: “We are going to carry on listening, we are going to carry on monitoring the policy, monitoring take-up.

“Of course I am disappointed that this seat, that’s never been Labour in my lifetime, didn’t go Labour last night. Obviously I welcome the 7% swing to Labour in this outer London seat, but we are determined to clean up the air in London.”

Pressed on whether opposition to Ulez could cost Labour the mayoral and general elections, he stressed the urgent need to clean the capital’s air.

“We are going to listen to Londoners. Londoners are struggling through this cost-of-living crisis but Londoners are also suffering the consequences of air pollution.”

“This is an issue of social justice and racial justice, but I recognise that there are some Londoners worried about Ulez. That is why we have widened the eligibility and provided record support for Londoners.

“It’s just a shame the Government has not given us a penny of support towards the scrappage scheme.”

The Conservatives looked to Uxbridge as the one piece of good news on an otherwise terrible night and will hope the focus on local issues can help them at the general election.

Some MPs and peers on the right of the party argued that the campaign shows the a need for rethink on tax and net zero, with former party chairman Sir Jake Berry tweeting: “This result shows when Conservatives campaign on lowering taxes, we win.”

Mr Tuckwell told reporters after his victory: “My campaign has been incredibly single-minded and it’s really been in complete opposition to Ulez from the outset.

“That’s not me saying that, it’s not me that called the referendum on Ulez. It is the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.”

Labour candidate Danny Beales had expressed his reservations about the policy, stating that the timing was not appropriate for expanding the £12.50 daily charge on cars that do not meet emissions standards.

The failure to overturn the Tory majority in the seat was dubbed “Uloss” by a party insider in a sign of the unease at Mr Khan’s plan.

Mr Tuckwell received 13,965 votes to Mr Beales’s 13,470 to claim the constituency for the Tories.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner earlier told BBC Breakfast: “I think one of the things we have to reflect on today is not only the mood against the Tories, but also the decision in Uxbridge was related to Ulez.

“The Uxbridge result shows that when you don’t listen to the voters, you don’t win elections.”