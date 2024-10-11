Starmer hails need to collaborate at first Council of Nations and Regions summit

The first meeting of the Council of Nations and Regions is under way in Edinburgh.

The body was formed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in an effort to “rewire” the way the UK Government interacts with devolved areas and brings together first ministers and metro mayors.

Speaking at the outset of the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “This council is a statement of intent on my behalf and on behalf of the Government about the way in which we want to work with all of you.

“I think that is as important as the substance of what we discuss, is how we collaborate, how we work together.

“Because the UK is really strong, we’ve got so much to offer, particularly when it comes to growth and investment, but we are a bit complicated.”

He went on to say the UK should “harness” the different identities in the country, adding he sees facilitating collaboration between them as a “responsibility of this Government”.

Those around the table, he added, will be “equal voices”, with a view to “solving problems”.

The main topic of Friday’s summit is “investment and growth”, the Prime Minister said.

“Growing the economy is the number one mission of this Government,” he said.

“We’re not unique in that, most governments, nations and regions want to grow the economy.

“But the question is not the aspiration, it’s whether we can roll up our sleeves and work together to deliver that growth, because that unlocks so much.”

Despite her move to become the “envoy to the nations and regions”, former Downing Street chief of staff Sue Gray will not appear at the inaugural meeting.

Ms Gray took on the role of Sir Keir’s aide when Labour swept to power in July, but she has since been replaced by Morgan McSweeney, who led the party’s election campaign.

Former civil servant Ms Gray, who boasts decade of experience behind the scenes, cited “intense commentary about my position” that risked becoming a “distraction” when she stood down.