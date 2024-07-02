Starmer hits out at ‘ridiculous’ Tory criticism over Friday night schedule

Sir Keir Starmer insisted he would work on Friday nights if necessary as he dismissed “laughably ridiculous” criticism of his desire to spend time with his family.

The Labour leader, whose wife is Jewish, has come under fire from senior Tories after saying he wanted to avoid work after 6pm on a Friday – although he acknowledged that would not always be possible.

The Tories said that Sir Keir’s stance would make him a “part-time” prime minister while Cabinet ministers mocked him, suggesting he would refuse to go to work if there was an international crisis on a Friday evening.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said “there’s always work to do” and that “entails sacrifice”.

Friday night Shabbat dinners are important in the Jewish faith and Sir Keir has talked about making sure his children are aware of their heritage.

The Prime Minister’s antisemitism adviser Lord Mann has warned the attacks on Sir Keir over his stance were “dangerous”.

Addressing the row on Times Radio, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s laughably ridiculous that this is even being talked about.

“All I said was that on a Friday night, I tend to try and protect that time for my family as protected time for my wife and my kids.

“Now, of course, I’ve had to work Fridays in the past, I’ll work Fridays in the future.”

He added: “I’m still in that mode, putting the positive case for change and saying if you want change, you’ve got to vote for it. And they’re in this ridiculous spiral of desperation.”

The Labour leader also suggested he would seek to carry on playing five-a-side football if he became prime minister.

“I’m determined to continue playing football, maybe not as regularly. I’m determined to continue to go to watch Arsenal play with my son and my friends.”

Lord Mann, a Labour peer who was appointed as the Prime Minister’s antisemitism adviser by Theresa May, said: “The attack on Keir Starmer for asserting his right to family time on a Friday night, as he has done for many, many years, is so dangerous.

“So insidious from those aware of why he chooses to be with his family specifically on Friday evenings.”

He told the PA news agency: “It’s a very strange thing to attack over. I’m the independent adviser to the Prime Minister and my advice would be this is not an area to stray into.”

He pointed out that Friday nights had a wider cultural significance within the Jewish community, likening it to Sundays in Christian communities.

“There’s a reason Parliament does not sit on Sundays,” he said.

The Tories have repeatedly attacked Sir Keir since he made the initial comments on a Virgin Radio interview on Monday morning.

Mr Sunak told reporters at a campaign event in Oxfordshire: “Everyone will have their own way of doing this job. I can just tell you, from my experience having done it, that there’s always work to do, there’s always decisions that need to be made. That’s just what the job requires, and that’s what public service is about.

“It entails sacrifice, and yes, family, of course, matters to me enormously. But I’ve also spoken about this job being an enormous privilege, and public service of this nature requiring sacrifices.”

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said on X: “Virtually every military intervention we’ve carried out has happened at night, partly to keep our servicemen & women safe.

“The British people will wonder who would be standing in for Starmer between 6pm & 9am – Angela Rayner, David Lammy, Ed Miliband? Defending Britain’s security isn’t a daylight hours only job.”

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho told LBC Radio: “I do think that it’s pretty unrealistic for a prime minister not to work past 6pm.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer serves drinks during a visit to Hucknall Town FC in Nottinghamshire, while on the campaign trail (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )