Starmer: Labour has ‘confidence to fight the SNP as well as the Tories’

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to defeat Nicola Sturgeon’s party as he heralded the Labour Party as one with the “confidence to fight the SNP as well as the Tories”.

The Labour leader also referred to former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, telling an audience in Blantyre, South Lanarkshire, that his party had chased the “lawbreakers” out of Downing Street and would seek to remove her from the House of Commons.

Ms Ferrier sits as an independent MP after being suspended from the SNP since it emerged she breached coronavirus rules when she took a train from London to Scotland despite testing positive for the virus.

He told the Keir Hardie Dinner on Thursday he took a “dim view of politicians who cling to power, who put their own status above the decent thing to do, even when found guilty of breaking the rules that protected us all” and declared: “So let us say to the local MP here – time’s up.

“My Labour Party has chased the rule-breakers out of Downing Street, and we’ll chase them out of Hamilton and Rutherglen too.

“We won’t stop there. Do not doubt us: this is a Labour Party with the confidence to fight the SNP as well as the Tories.

“We’ll take them on in Airdrie, Clydesdale, Motherwell and East Kilbride. Lanarkshire – North and South. All across the central belt, where the battle for a fairer, greener, Scotland in a fairer, greener Britain must be won.”

Labour has just one MP in Scotland, Ian Murray, who represents Edinburgh South, and trails the Scottish Tories in Holyrood with 22 MSPs to their 31.

The SNP has 64 MSPs in the Scottish Parliament and 44 MPs in Westminster.

Sir Keir said the country faced a “long, hard winter” but the challenges of “the cost-of-living crisis, climate change, standing up to Putin, are common across our union”.

“Sticking a border up in the Marches solves none of them,” he said, and added: “Scotland needs a Labour Government in Westminster that can deliver change.

The party that stands for a fairer, greener Scotland is the same party that stands for a fairer, greener, Britain.

“That’s right for working people – everywhere in Britain. But we must also be clear that Scotland needs the power and resources to shape its own future, whoever’s in power in Westminster.”

Sir Keir told the dinner, named after the founder of the Labour Party, that the SNP were “not interested in this”.

“For them, Scotland’s success in the UK, its leadership on renewable energy, its vital contribution to British security, its cultural brilliance and history of innovation, all achieved within this union by the solidarity, hope and idealism of working people – are met with denials, or a diminishing ‘ah but’,” he said.

“Well no more. We won’t work with them, we will defeat them.

“The party that stands for a fairer, greener Scotland is the same party that stands for a fairer, greener, Britain.

“It’s this Labour party, and together we will deliver both.”