Starmer pops to pub to watch Arsenal win north London derby

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to members of the public as he watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
21:47pm, Sun 26 Sep 2021
Sir Keir Starmer took a break from the Labour Party conference to watch Arsenal thrash arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1, although Sir Keir missed most of the action as he only caught the closing minutes of the clash.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

The Labour leader was at The Font pub in Brighton, where his party is having its conference.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watching the football (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

It was a better result for the Labour leader than the traditional conference football game between the party and political journalists.

The lobby reporters secured a 5-1 win against the Labour team.

