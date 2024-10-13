Starmer should be paid £300,000, says Phones4U founder

Phones4U founder John Caudwell has said he thinks Sir Keir Starmer should be paid around £300,000.

Mr Caudwell, who is a former major Tory donor but backed Labour at this year’s general election, called for the Prime Minister and government ministers to be paid “fairly” and to set legally enforceable rules to prevent them from taking any other paid roles.

The billionaire told the PA news agency: “Prime Ministers are expected to represent Britain on the world stage and so they should receive a salary that matches the responsibility that comes with the job. Paying them £300,000 sounds about right to me.”

Sir Keir is paid around £167,000 from his MP and Prime Minister’s salaries.

Mr Caudwell also said it is time to reform rules for gifts and non-parliamentary financial interests as the Government has faced a growing row about senior Labour MPs accepting gifts, including free clothes from party donor Lord Waheed Alli.

“The current system is completely wrong and requires a total overhaul so that there is much greater clarity and transparency,” he said.

He added: “I would go a step further and set in stone legally enforceable rules for the Prime Minister and ministers preventing them from engaging in any paid roles outside of their Government jobs.

“We can’t allow the people who govern the country to be distracted from the important work they have been elected to do for the people of Britain. Now more than ever we need 100% focus on the job.

“What we need to do is to pay a wage that matches the level of responsibility. We know there is a lucrative afterlife, especially for the Prime Minister, but let’s pay them fairly now.”

He also said the Government was right to cut back winter fuel payments for all but the poorest pensioners and target state benefits.

“Wealthy pensioners, and there must be millions, do not need the Winter Fuel Payments, and I certainly don’t. It’s utterly ridiculous that somebody in my position would receive it.”

He said he has “lots of ideas that will make Britain prosperous” that he hopes Labour will adopt.