Starmer under fresh attack for ‘unbelievably foolish’ winter fuel payment cuts

Sir Keir Starmer is facing fresh criticism over his Government’s decision to cull winter fuel payments, with millions of pensioners set to lose out from Monday.

Tory leadership hopeful James Cleverly said it was an “unbelievably foolish choice” while Liberal Democrat work and pensions spokeswoman Wendy Chamberlain said means-testing the payment worth up to £300 was a “historic mistake”.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have insisted the decision was necessary to help address a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances this year that they inherited from the Conservatives.

From this winter, only people on pension credit or other specific benefits will be eligible to receive the discount, while about 10 million others are set to be stripped of the allowance.

Around 71% of those with a disability and 83% of those aged 80 or over will now miss out on the payment.

People will only receive the payment if they meet the eligibility criteria at some point this week.

Pensioners will receive a letter in October or November informing them if they will receive the benefit, with the payment made in November or December.

Ms Chamberlain said: “This new Government is set to make a historic mistake today as millions of pensioners see their winter fuel payments cut.

“Scrapping winter fuel payments for most pensioners including many in poverty is completely wrong. It’s not too late for ministers to change course.

“Liberal Democrats will fight tooth and nail to reverse this cut. We’ll be using our record number of MPs in Parliament to hold the Government to account on this issue and fight for a fair deal for pensioners.”

Writing in the Daily Express, shadow home secretary Mr Cleverly said: “Stripping millions of pensioners of their winter fuel payment, without a democratic mandate, is an unbelievably foolish choice.”

“The changes coming into force mean that a shocking 71% of pensioners with a disability will lose payments; an appalling figure.

“By their own admission, the Labour government have not done a full impact assessment and we are now seeing figures that show that hundreds of thousands of people will miss out on support they are entitled to.”

He added: “We don’t know what they will do next, but you can be sure it’ll cost everyday hardworking people who deserve much better.”