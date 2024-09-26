Starmer warns Israel-Hezbollah clashes risk triggering wider regional war

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has the potential to spill into a wider war “that no one can control”, Sir Keir Starmer warned at the United Nations.

In his speech to the UN General Assembly in New York, Sir Keir pleaded with both sides to step back from the brink and agree a ceasefire following escalating clashes across the Lebanon border.

Stressing the need to prevent a regional conflict in the Middle East, he said “further escalation serves no one”.

“I call on Israel and Hezbollah. Stop the violence. Step back from the brink,” he said.

“We need to see an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement and we are working with all partners to that end.”

He warned that the alternative is “more suffering for innocent people on all sides and the prospect of a wider war that no one can control and with consequences that none of us can foresee”.

Sir Keir also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by Hamas.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis, he said: “It shames us all that the suffering in Gaza continues to grow.”

Sir Keir called for the UN to be reformed and strengthened, saying the war in Ukraine was a test for the organisation.

He said the UK would “stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

“Because the alternative would be to confirm the worst claims about this place.

“That international law is merely a paper tiger and that aggressors can do what they will.

“We will never let that happen.”

Sir Keir’s speech was intended to show that under his premiership the UK would offer “responsible global leadership”.

He announced a new British International Investment initiative, working with the City of London to use billions of pounds from pension and insurance funds “to invest in boosting development and fighting climate change”.

Sir Keir also called for a new international levy on global shipping to “put a price on the true cost of emissions” with the money raised going to tackle climate change.

The Prime Minister also demanded changes to the UN Security Council “to become a more representative body” which was “willing to act – not paralysed by politics”.

That would involve permanent African representation on the body,

The existing five permanent members – the UK, US, France, China and Russia – should be joined by Brazil, India, Japan and Germany, he said.

And he promised a change in the way the UK acted too: “Moving from the paternalism of the past towards partnership for the future.

“Listening a lot more – speaking a bit less.”