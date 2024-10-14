Starmer welcomes Cyprus’ president to Downing Street

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the President of Cyprus to Downing Street, after the island played a central role in early efforts to get aid into war-torn Gaza.

Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides made a whistlestop visit to No 10 before he heads to the United Nations in New York, where he hopes to open talks aimed at ending the decades-long ethnic divide on the island.

A UN buffer zone extends across Cyprus, dividing the Greek south from the north-eastern portion of the island, which is administered by an ethnically Turkish government only recognised by Turkey.

As the two sat for the media at the start of their meeting, the Prime Minister said: “It is my privilege to welcome you here and it is fantastic we have got this opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, a long and very important history between our two countries.

“Both at the country to country level, but also at the people to people level.

“We have a very proud community here and it gives great strength to us as a country.”

Many Greek Cypriots migrated to the UK in the 1970s following the Turkish invasion, though the links between Cyprus and Britain extend further back, as it was once part of the British Empire.

Mr Christodoulides said there were “serious challenges” in the eastern Mediterranean, including on providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza, and thanked Sir Keir for the UK’s support.

Aid efforts by the UK and its allies based in Cyprus were followed by other schemes, including the use of a floating dock off the Gaza coast.

Mr Christodoulides also told Sir Keir he hoped the talks in New York will “pave the way” for a solution to what he called the “Cyprus problem”.

“I count on your support for ending the 50 years division… of my country,” he added, describing the UK as a “pen holder” at the UN Security Council.