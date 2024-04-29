Starmer welcomes Tory defector to Labour and promises mental health reform

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Dr Dan Poulter, who quit the Tory Party in anger over the NHS crisis, to Labour, saying the part-time medic’s concerns may echo those of many disillusioned Conservative voters.

Sir Keir and Dr Poulter visited the Francis Crick Institute in London as the Labour leader promised to “overhaul” the way mental health is approached if he wins the election.

Dr Poulter, a former Tory health minister, made the shock announcement that he was crossing the floor to Labour on Saturday.

He said on Monday that his work as an NHS mental health doctor had informed the decision, saying: “The service and the NHS of today is so very different to the service of 10 or 15 years ago when I was practising full time, and it’s not providing the right quality of care for my patients.

“It has become increasingly difficult for me to look at patients and my medical colleagues, my constituents in the eye as a Conservative MP, because of that mismanagement of the health service – because of the fact that patients are not receiving the service that they deserve.”

Dr Poulter added: “The Labour Party will do a much better job of running the NHS.”

He urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call an election as soon as possible.

Dr Poulter has said he would support Sir Keir and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting on NHS policy.

Sir Keir and Dr Poulter highlighted a future Labour government’s focus on mental health reform during the visit to the Francis Crick Institute.

The Labour leader said: “We have a mission on health, which includes mental health, and I’m really pleased that Dan Poulter has now joined us and will support that work.

“In leaving the Conservatives and coming to Labour, Dan has said that that’s driven by his sense of wanting to support and ensure the future of the NHS and only Labour is going to do that.

“He probably speaks for very many Tory voters who equally think that their party has drifted away from what it once was and I say to them, as I said to Dan, you are very welcome to join us.”

Labour pointed to NHS data showing some 120,000 children waited six months or longer between referral for mental health support and treatment in 2022-23.

The party said it plans to improve the Mental Health Act and provide 8,500 specially trained mental health staff, support in every school and an open access early intervention hub in every community, paid for by closing tax loopholes.

Sir Keir had said earlier that a Labour government would “inject resource and reform into NHS mental health services” to reduce waiting times and overhaul the country’s approach to mental health.

Dr Poulter will take the Labour whip until the general election but will not be standing again to be the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, a traditionally safe Tory seat where he was first elected in 2010.

It is the first time a Conservative MP has crossed the floor to Labour since Christian Wakeford did so in 2022.

Dr Poulter’s move is the second defection under Mr Sunak, after former Tory deputy chairman Lee Anderson left the party for Reform earlier this year.

Under the Conservatives, the NHS is receiving record funding, including £4.7 billion more in mental health funding since 2019

It could spook already restive Tory MPs who are considering moving against Mr Sunak in the case of a disastrous set of local and mayoral elections results for the Conservatives on May 2.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said: “Sir Keir Starmer’s own shadow mental health minister resigned over Labour’s failing to take mental health seriously.

“What’s more, where Labour are in power in Wales, they are failing patients with more people left waiting longer for the care they need.

“Labour would take us back to square one.

“Under the Conservatives, the NHS is receiving record funding, including £4.7 billion more in mental health funding since 2019, and we are driving forward the first ever long-term workforce plan so that we can train the doctors and nurses we need for the future.”