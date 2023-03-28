28 March 2023

Starmer’s move to block Corbyn from running to be Labour MP approved

By The Newsroom
28 March 2023

Sir Keir Starmer’s move to block Jeremy Corbyn from running to be a Labour MP at the next election has been backed by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

A Labour spokesman said the leader’s motion passed by 22 votes to 12 on Tuesday afternoon, meaning it is now down to Mr Corbyn to decide whether to run as an independent candidate.

