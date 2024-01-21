Status Red wind warning issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo as Storm Isha to hit

A Status Red wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo as authorities warn people to take care ahead of Storm Isha’s arrival.

Met Eireann said “extremely strong” winds and “destructive gusts” are expected in the three counties on Sunday, particularly in coastal and exposed areas.

The red warnings are in place from 5pm to 9pm on Sunday in Galway and Mayo, and from 9pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday in Donegal.

There is a risk of dangerous coastal conditions, treacherous travelling conditions, and of significant and widespread power outages in these counties.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place across the country from 4pm or 5pm on Sunday until 2am or 3am on Monday.

Large coastal waves, very difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees and damage to power lines are expected during these periods.

Hundreds of power outages have already been reported in Bishopstown and Milltown in Co Cork and in south Co Tipperary, according to the ESB’s Powercheck site.

A Status Yellow wind warning is in place from 11am on Sunday until 4am on Monday.

In Northern Ireland, an amber warning is in place in all counties from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday, with a spell of “very strong winds” expected.

The Department of Infrastructure warned that despite contingency measures, public workers’ strike action may disrupt any responses to incidents such as debris on roads and floods.

It said all parts of Northern Ireland are expected to be affected, but the strongest winds will be in the early hours of Monday around the coast and in exposed locations.

The public are being asked to consider their journeys and if travelling, they are advised to take extra care on the roads.